Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,304 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 472,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 168,586 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.66. 61,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

