Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,859 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.4 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 9,836,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

