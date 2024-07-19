Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services comprises 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

