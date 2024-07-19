Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,648 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.05% of Northwest Pipe worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 26,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $359.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

