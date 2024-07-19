Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,848 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.45% of West Bancorporation worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 445,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,221. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

