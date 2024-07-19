Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,768 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.55% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 2.8 %

PTSI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 10,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,554. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

