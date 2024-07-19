Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 735,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,192. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $910.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.