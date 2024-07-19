Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $91,300.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00.

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00.

Palomar Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.