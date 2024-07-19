Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 932,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 338,682 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.07.
The stock has a market cap of $738.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
