Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 932,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 338,682 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.07.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $738.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

