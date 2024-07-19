Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 1,822,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

