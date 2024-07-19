Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. 611,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,924,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

