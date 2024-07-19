Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $35.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.71 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

