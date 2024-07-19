Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of FENG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.76. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.