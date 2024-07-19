Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Angi worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 376,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

