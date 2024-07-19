Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3,501.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 2,987,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.