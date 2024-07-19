Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $445,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after buying an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

