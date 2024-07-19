Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.92 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 2,931,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,964. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.33, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

