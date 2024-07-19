Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. 725,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

