Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,482 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.57. 1,691,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,841. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $496.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

