Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 305 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Lease by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 833,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,235. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.