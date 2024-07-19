Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 5,618 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,102. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.