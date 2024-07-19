Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

