Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 5.5%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). Approximately 637,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.74.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
