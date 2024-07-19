Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.04.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.