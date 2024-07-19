Piper Sandler Raises ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $70.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SFBS opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $81.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 364,720 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 257,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

