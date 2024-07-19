PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PJT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

About PJT Partners



PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

