Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 5,724,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,384,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

