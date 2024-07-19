Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,235,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.