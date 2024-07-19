PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.80.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.