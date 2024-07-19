PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.36.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

