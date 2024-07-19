PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.36.
PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE PPL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
