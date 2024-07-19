PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRAA stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 425,505 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 353.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,268,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

