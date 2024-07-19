Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 87,148,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,679,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $280.93. The company has a market cap of $762.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.