Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,766 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 179.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 73.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 135,740 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. 743,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,152. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

