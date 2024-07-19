Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after acquiring an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after acquiring an additional 501,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 502,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.