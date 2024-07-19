Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 887.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.54% of Procore Technologies worth $64,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,054,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

