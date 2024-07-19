ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Lowered to $8.50

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

ProFrac Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $8.16 on Monday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProFrac will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $401,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $357,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $8,580,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

