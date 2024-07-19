PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.41

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 22431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 690,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

