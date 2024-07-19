ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3 %

Entegris stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

