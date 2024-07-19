ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.