ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRM opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.