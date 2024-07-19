ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in PTC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in PTC by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PTC by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Shares of PTC opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

