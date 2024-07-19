ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AES by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.08.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

