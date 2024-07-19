ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,051,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

