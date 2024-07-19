ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

