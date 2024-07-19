ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

