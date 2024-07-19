ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura reduced their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.