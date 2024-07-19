ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

