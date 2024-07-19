ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 80,298 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.20 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

