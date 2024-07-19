ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Up 3.6%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.01. 3,051,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,179,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.