ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,213,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 742,625 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 89.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 16,724,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,695,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

